Chiranjeevi Fails To Beat Prabhas; Sye Raa Teaser Misses Out On The Top 5 Slot!

Sye Raa, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role is a highly anticipated film much like Prabhas's next, Saaho. However, it seems like Sye Raa has failed to break one of the big records created by Saaho. Sye Raa's teaser, which released today (August 20, 2019) at 2:40 PM has already gone past the 100K likes mark but it took more than 43 minutes to reach this milestone. Saaho's teaser, which hit the online circuits a week ago, had created a new record by reaching the 100K likes mark within 24 minutes.

At the same time, it should also be noted that Sye Raa teaser has failed to enter the top 5 slots in the list of the top teasers of Tollywood to reach the 100K likes mark on YouTube. The fact that Sye Raa's teaser released on a working day and that too at an odd time in the afternoon might have backfired for Sye Raa. Meanwhile, take a look at the fastest teasers of Tollywood to reach the 100K likes mark.