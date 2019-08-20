Chiranjeevi Fails To Beat Prabhas; Sye Raa Teaser Misses Out On The Top 5 Slot!
Sye Raa, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role is a highly anticipated film much like Prabhas's next, Saaho. However, it seems like Sye Raa has failed to break one of the big records created by Saaho. Sye Raa's teaser, which released today (August 20, 2019) at 2:40 PM has already gone past the 100K likes mark but it took more than 43 minutes to reach this milestone. Saaho's teaser, which hit the online circuits a week ago, had created a new record by reaching the 100K likes mark within 24 minutes.
At the same time, it should also be noted that Sye Raa teaser has failed to enter the top 5 slots in the list of the top teasers of Tollywood to reach the 100K likes mark on YouTube. The fact that Sye Raa's teaser released on a working day and that too at an odd time in the afternoon might have backfired for Sye Raa. Meanwhile, take a look at the fastest teasers of Tollywood to reach the 100K likes mark.
After Saaho
As mentioned above, it is Saaho that is leading the race in the list of top 5 fastest Tollywood teasers to reach 100K likes. At the second spot is Agnyaathavaasi's teaser, which reached the coveted mark within 29 minutes.
Aravinda Sametha
Aravinda Sametha's swashbuckling teaser, which came out in 2018, has also found a place in the top 5 list as it crossed the 100K likes mark within 31 minutes of its online release.
Bharat Ane Nenu
The Mahesh Babu movie's teaser is at the fourth spot in this list. The highly acclaimed teaser touched the 100K mark within 35 minutes and was placed at the second spot during the time of its release.
Maharshi's Teaser
Maharshi's teaser too had garnered a good response. But still, the teaser had failed to overtake the record of Bharat Ane Nenu as it reached the 100K mark in 38 minutes. However, with Sye Raa teaser failing to catch up the speed, Maharshi's teaser is sitting pretty at the fifth spot.
