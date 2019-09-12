English
    Chiranjeevi Fans Thrash Ram Charan For Not Promoting Sye Raa Properly

    By
    |

    Sye Raa, marking Chiranjeevi's return to the big screen after a hiatus, is arguably one of the biggest and most important movies of the year. The historical drama, revolving around the exploits of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter, will be released in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam) on October 2, 2019 and this makes it an important release for all concerned. Now, Sye Raa is in the limelight for a surprising reason. Chiranjeevi fans are upset with producer Ram Charan for failing to promote the magnum opus properly.

    #RamCharan @AlwayzSanthosh

    I want to have #SyeRaa Fever. Please start promotions #RamCharan Anna There are only few days to go for release. Every should talk about #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy movie. Alaa promotions cheyu @KonidelaPro please #SyeRaaOnOct2nd

    syera....vinay Gadikan @Vinu56241029

    It's not ordinary movie bhayya .....it's a dream project fr #Megastar gaaru ....so it's tym 2 kickass the industries with promotions r else it won't get hype in other languages ...plse start promotions fr #syeraa Plse start promotions fr #syeraa so that it will get hype.... v know content is terrific bt it has 2 reach more pple.....#syeraapromotions

    Nirranjan Chikkala @IAmNirranjan

    Some1 ask konidela pro 2 strt promotions in all languages as big as possible mve is abt 2 release in jst 20days. #SyeRaa #SyeRaNarasimhaReddy promotions are must for any product even it is awesome

    Vinaykumar @VinaYamaZes

    Antha mandhi star casting undanga promotions lekkapovadam andi... Too much from #SyeRaa team... Atleast release a song and start giving interviews with @KicchaSudeep @IamJagguBhai @tamannaahspeaks @SrBachchan #Nayanthara

    Coming back to Sye Raa, it has been directed by Surender Reddy and is Chiranjeevi's dream project. The film features Nayanthara and Tamannaah as the leading ladies. Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, 'Shahenshan' Amitabh Bachchan and Niharika too are a part of the cast.

    So, are you looking forward to Sye Raa? Should Ram Charan promote the film more aggressively in the coming days? Tell us in the space below.

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
