Chiranjeevi Gives A Deadly Shock To The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Team? Inside Deets Out!

In 2017, Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Khaidi No 150 opened to a terrific response at the box office and emerged as a big hit. The film, directed by VV Vinayak, featured the Megastar in a massy new avatar and served as strong proof of his abilities. With 2017 in the past, Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Now, here is an important update about the movie.

According to reports, the makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy wanted to chop off/tone down Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi's role as 'Makkal Selvan' was overshadowing Chiru. However, they dropped these plans as Chiranjeevi himself stepped in and warned them against editing the character's screen time.

This is quite a big development and it proves that Chiranjeevi is humility personified. Sye Raa Narasimha, being directed by Surender Reddy, revolves around the life of a freedom fighter and has a patriotic theme. The film features Tamannaah and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the female leads. Actors Sudeep, Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu and MLA baddie Ravi Kishan too are a part of the cast.

So, what is your take on Chiranjeevi's bold decision? Are you excited about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy​? Tell us in the space below.

Source: Tollywood.Net