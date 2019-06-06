Chiranjeevi Gives A Mega Shock to Prabhas Fans? Deets Inside!

Chianjeevi Supports Sudeep

While sharing the poster, Chiru praised Sudeep and wished him good luck for his release. The Khaidi No 150 hero also called Deepanna an ‘intense' performer much to the delight of all concerned.

His Exact Words

"Sudeep, an intense, versatile, committed actor now comes as #Pailwaan. Amazed at his tremendous efforts to get the killer looks of a Real Pailwaan!!!Wish this Pailwaan is loved and rewarded by Telugu audiences!! Bravo @KicchaSudeep!! All the Very Best!!"

Prabhas Fans Are Upset

Interestingly, Chiru's comments upset Prabhas fans as Darling's Saaho is slated to release just a few days after Pailwan. In fact, some of them even said that the ‘Megastar' had given a shock to Prabhas.

About Pailwaan

Pailwan, directed by S Krishna, is an intense sport-drama and features Sudeep in a mean new avatar. The film reportedly has a pan-India appeal which might help it become a huge success. Sudeep's popularity in the Telugu industry might work wonders for Pailwaan and help it emerge a bigger success than expected. Actors Kabir Duhan Singh and Suniel Shetty too are a part of the cast.

Are You Ready For Saaho?

On the other hand, Saaho marks Prabhas's return to the big screen after a two year hiatus and this is its biggest highlight. The film, directed by Sujeeth, is touted to an action-thriller at par with Hollywood biggies. It features Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the magnum opus.