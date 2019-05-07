English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Chiranjeevi Gives A Mega Shock To This Director; Inside Deets Out!

    By Staff
    |

    In 2017, Chiranjeevi proved that he is still the undisputed 'Boss' of Tollywood when Khaidi No 150 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from fans. The film, directed by VV Vinayak, saw the Megastar deliver an intense performance which clicked with the masses. The action-drama emerged as a commercial success despite clashing with Gautamiputra Satakarni and this grabbed plenty of attention.

    With Khaidi No 150 in the rearview, Chiru is currently shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which features him in the role of a freedom fighter. Once the movie hits screens, he might team up with Koratala Siva for a mass entertainer. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has reportedly given a rude shock to writer/director Vakkantam Vamsi .

    The Stalin star recently heard a story the director had written keeping him in mind. While Chiru gave him his attention, the Naa Peru Surya director failed to impress him as the veteran actor refused to work with him.

    Chiranjeevi

    The buzz is that Vakkantam Vamsi is no longer sure about what to do next as most of the big stars are pre-occupied.

    Naa Peru Surya, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead, was one of the biggest duds of 2018. To make matters worse, it did not click with critics as well. Working with Chiru might have helped the filmmaker bounce back. However, as such a thing is not happening, he might be in a spot of bother.

    Maharshi Box Office Targets: Mahesh Babu Movie Has To Break These Record To Be No.1

    Source: Cinejosh

    Read more about: chiranjeevi
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue