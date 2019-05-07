Chiranjeevi Gives A Mega Shock To This Director; Inside Deets Out!

In 2017, Chiranjeevi proved that he is still the undisputed 'Boss' of Tollywood when Khaidi No 150 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from fans. The film, directed by VV Vinayak, saw the Megastar deliver an intense performance which clicked with the masses. The action-drama emerged as a commercial success despite clashing with Gautamiputra Satakarni and this grabbed plenty of attention.

With Khaidi No 150 in the rearview, Chiru is currently shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which features him in the role of a freedom fighter. Once the movie hits screens, he might team up with Koratala Siva for a mass entertainer. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has reportedly given a rude shock to writer/director Vakkantam Vamsi .

The Stalin star recently heard a story the director had written keeping him in mind. While Chiru gave him his attention, the Naa Peru Surya director failed to impress him as the veteran actor refused to work with him.

The buzz is that Vakkantam Vamsi is no longer sure about what to do next as most of the big stars are pre-occupied.

Naa Peru Surya, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead, was one of the biggest duds of 2018. To make matters worse, it did not click with critics as well. Working with Chiru might have helped the filmmaker bounce back. However, as such a thing is not happening, he might be in a spot of bother.

