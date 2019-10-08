Chiranjeevi Hails Ram Charan's Brave Decision For Sye Raa!

While Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is doing an incredible business at the box office, what has left everyone surprised and impressed is one of the decisions taken by the makers. Producer Ram Charan and team Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have decided not to keep the box office numbers on the official posters of the movie. It seems like Chiranjeevi is also mighty impressed with this decision of Ram Charan's and the big star himself hailed his son for opting a different path.

According to reports, it was in a recent chit chat show that Chiranjeevi praised Ram Charan. Popular filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas hosted a chat show, in connection with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and it was attended by Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Reportedly, Trivikram Srinivas hailed Ram Charan for taking a bold step forward and Chiranjeevi too expressed a similar opinion.

It has been a practice in the Telugu film industry to put up box office numbers, total days of theatrical run, records created by the movie and other financial aspects on the official posters. Needless to say, such announcements led to widespread fan wars, especially on social media. More so, when it comes to films of top stars, fans would queue to know the records that have been created.

However, it seems like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is out here to make a difference. By opting to stay away from the usual practice, team Sye Raa is trying to set a new way ahead.

Nevertheless, Sye Raa is enjoying a strong run in theatres across the globe. The Chiranjeevi starrer is all set to complete the first week of run in theatres. Word-of-mouth for the film is positive and Megastar fans are happy to see their favourite star in full form. Directed by Surender Reddy, the movie narrates the tale of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy. The film also has the presence of many big names of the Indian film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Vijay Sethupathi.