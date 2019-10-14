Chiranjeevi Is Ready To Do A Multi-starrer With Pawan Kalyan!

What if Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan come together for a movie? It would certainly send the Mega fans and Telugu movie buffs into a state of frenzy. Is Chiranjeevi ready to do such a movie? In a recent interaction with media, he expressed that he is ready to do a multi-starrer with Pawan Kalyan.

It was during a recent press meet, in connection with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's success that Chiranjeevi came up with such a response. While talking about collaborating with Pawan Kalyan, the Megastar said he would only be too happy to team up with his 'thammudu' if a good subject crops up.

If this indeed comes true, it's a given that the movie would gain wide popularity and who knows, might even end up as the biggest success of Telugu cinema.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan had played cameos in Chiranjeevi's Shankar Dada MBBS (2004) and Shankar Dada Zindabad (2007).

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi's most recent success Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had Pawan Kalyan as a narrator. Pawan Kalyan's narration, which comes in the beginning as well as towards the end, was a crucial part of the movie.

Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is continuing its victorious run across theatres. The film has already poccketed some of the non-Baahubali records and AP/TS box office.

At the same time, Chiranjeevi's next project after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been confirmed and the movie, which will be the 152nd film of the Megastar, is being helmed by hit ffilm-maker Koratala Siva. The Pooja ceremony of the movie was held recently. The shoot of the movie is expected to begin soon and further details regarding rest of the star cast are being eagerly awaited. Rumours are rife that Ram Charan might be seen playing an important role in the movie. It is being said that this upcoming entertainer will be a message-driven movie.