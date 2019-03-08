English
    Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva Movie Updates: Megastar To Romance Pawan Kalyan's Heroine?

    Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which is likely to hit screens later this year. The period-drama, being directed by ace filmmaker Surender Reddy, revolves around the freedom struggle and features the veteran actor in the role of a freedom fighter. Once Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy hits screens, Chiru will most probably team up with Koratala Siva for a commercial entertainer. Some time ago, it was reported that the Bharat Ane Nenu director was planning to rope in either Tamannaah or Nayanthara for the movie.

    Now, the buzz is that he is toying with the idea of roping in Shruti Haasan for the film. If this indeed happens, it might add a new dimension to the curiosity surrounding the movie. The Yevadu lady is quite a popular name in Tollywood and was last seen in Katamarayudu.

    Interestingly, Chiranjeevi shares a good rapport with veteran actor Kamal Haasan and acted with him in the 1979 release Idi Katha Kaadu which was a remake of Avargal. Seeing Chiranjeevi opposite Kamal's daughter might be a good experience for movie buffs.

    One is likely to get more clarity about the female lead of the Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva film in the coming days.

    Do you think Shruti and Chiranjeevi will look good together on the big screen? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
