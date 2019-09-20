Chiranjeevi Makes An Impact In Bollywood: Sye Raa Hindi Trailer Impresses Fans

Random Top 10 Trends

Amitabh Bachchan's voice was earlier used in Lagaan(2001) as Narrator and film was based around Cricket match against British.And now after 18years his voice is again used in this movie to render the narration.But this time it is for the war for self respect, war for motherland and war for independence. Amitabh Backchan and Cheeranjivi great combination of 2 legends.

Vinay Desai

If u discriminate as South Indian/North Indian, You don't deserve my country,

Get out from my Motherland!.

karAn sOni

Omg

Great screenplay and direction come out from film based on indian cultures and its story

Genius..feeling proud to be indian😙😙

Pushkar Mishra

Seeing these cultural exchanges across India especially in Indian Film Industry, I don't have words to express my happiness. This is my India. Unity in diversity is what our forefathers hoped for and we are fulfilling their dreams with immense proud. Thank you. We want this to happen in each and every Indian film that India makes. Each and every film should be made for all Indians. We should know each other more and more, only then the "True Indianess" will emerge.

Shyam

Critics: Where is Megastar ChiranjeeviTelugu Audience: He is in our hearts.😘😘😘😘😘(Edited 😉): now whole India is showing love and affection on OUR🤗,MEGASTAR. Thanks to NORTH INDIA 😘 for accepting south movies.

Sye Raa, directed by Surender Reddy, is a period drama that revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten' xxxxxxxxxxxx while focussing on the dark side of the British rule. The film, slated to release in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada), features Tamannaah and Nayanthara as the leading ladies opposite Chiranjeevi, which has gained a lot of attention.

