English
    Chiranjeevi Mania Runs Wild In Theatres Screening Saaho As Prabhas Fans Hail Sye Raa Teaser

    Chiranjeevi is arguably the most respected and popular star in Telugu cinema today. The veteran actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his humble nature and impressive screen presence. During his impressive career, he has given Tollywood some of its biggest hits and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. Now, the Megastar is in the limelight for a sweet reason. The Sye Raa teaser, featuring him in a dashing avatar, was screened in several theatres playing Saaho and this gave fans a reason to rejoice.

    Sye Raa, directed by popular filmmaker Surender Reddy, is a period drama that revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter and highlights the atrocities committed during British rule. Nayanthara and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the magnum opus.

    Actors Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, Niharika, Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi too are a part of Sye Raa. The film is slated to release in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi) on October 2, 2019.

    On the other hand, Saaho is an 'action entertainer' that features Prabhas in a new avatar and revolves around a robbery. The film, shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, hit screens today ( August 30, 2019) and opened to a good response at the ticket window. Saaho stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut.

