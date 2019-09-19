Chiranjeevi Mania Runs Wild: SS Rajamouli, Samantha Akkineni And Nani Praise Sye Raa Trailer

SS Rajamouli

#SyeRaaTrailer is thrilling.. @DirSurender's hard work shows.. Splendid job by Charan... High production values... And Chiranjeevi garu . #SyeRaa @KonidelaPro

Samantha Akkineni

#SyeRaaTrailer wowwwwwzzaaaa !! So much hearttttttttt ... the hard work and the effort in every frame

Kajal Aggarwal

Absolutely Epic!! Story of the unsung hero - Really looking forward to the release. My best wishes to Chiranjeevi sir @SrBachchan sir @tamannaahspeaks! @DirSurender @RathnaveluDop #RamCharan and the entire team of #SyeraaNarasimhareddy #SyeRaaTrailer

Anasuya Bharadwaj:

Can't wait to witness the first freedom struggle story!Portrayed by the one and the only Mega !! @DirSurender @RathnaveluDop @KonidelaPro and the entire team #SyeRaaNarismhaReddy #SyeraaNarasimhareddyTrailer #SyeRaaTrailer

Nani

Hard work and dedication like his career has just begun. Syeraa looks like a new beginning. We want 150 more sir! ❤️ #SyeRaaTrailer

In case you did not know, Sye Raa is a period drama that revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten' hero while touching upon several unknown aspects of the British rule. Nayanthara and Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the magnum opus. Actors Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Niharika, Amitabh Bachchan and Ravi Kishan too are are part of the cast.

Sye Raa is slated to hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil. Malayalam and Kannada) on Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2)