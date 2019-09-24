Chiranjeevi On Sye Raa: I Have Always Wanted To Play A Freedom Fighter
It goes without saying that the fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi are keenly looking forward to watching his upcoming film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie will have Chiranjeevi playing the role of a freedom fighter on the big screen. The makers of the film recently hosted an outstanding pre-release event and Megastar Chiranjeevi spoke about playing the dream role that he has been waiting for so long.
Dream-Come-True Moment
He said, "I always dreamt of doing freedom fighter role like Bhagat Singh, that dream came true with SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy." (sic)
An Unforgettable Day
"Sep 22 is an important day in my life. In 1978 this day my first movie Pranam Khareedu got released, I never felt so anxious and tense while shooting for SyeRaaa Narasimha Reddy movie, SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy is one guy who made and created history, This story should be told and should be known to all Indians,I would have done this movie if there is no Baahubali.. Baahubali paved the way for pan-India movies." (sic)
What's The Movie All About?
Based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought during the first war of Independence against the British rule, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty in key roles.
So, are you looking forward to catching Sye Raa in the theatres? Let us know in the comments below.