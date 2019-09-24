Chiranjeevi On Sye Raa: I Have Always Wanted To Play A Freedom Fighter

Dream-Come-True Moment

He said, "I always dreamt of doing freedom fighter role like Bhagat Singh, that dream came true with SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy." (sic)

An Unforgettable Day

"Sep 22 is an important day in my life. In 1978 this day my first movie Pranam Khareedu got released, I never felt so anxious and tense while shooting for SyeRaaa Narasimha Reddy movie, SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy is one guy who made and created history, This story should be told and should be known to all Indians,I would have done this movie if there is no Baahubali.. Baahubali paved the way for pan-India movies." (sic)

What's The Movie All About?

Based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought during the first war of Independence against the British rule, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty in key roles.