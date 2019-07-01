Chiranjeevi Overtakes Rajinikanth And Prabhas With Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to enthrall the Telugu audiences with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is one among the most prestigious projects of the industry. Directed by Surinder Reddy, this big budget venture is expected to come out later this year.

The Chiranjeevi starrer is sure to make a record release in the theatres across the globe. Being a highly-anticipated movie, the film is expected to rake in huge numbers at the box office as well. Meanwhile, some of the latest reports that have come in reveal that the film has already started off its tryst with big records. Read on to know the full details regarding this.

Karnataka Theatrical Rights Telugu movies, especially the films of Megastar Chiranjeevi do enjoy a good market in Karnataka. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the Karnataka theatrical rights of the film have already been sold. A Record Price Now, the big news is that, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has already set a new record in terms of the Karnataka theatrical rights. According to the reports, the film has bagged around Rs 32 crore, which is a non-Baahubali record. Overtakes Rajinikanth and Prabhas Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has overtaken the records set by both Rajinikanth and Prabhas, with their recent films. Rajinikanth's 2.0's Karnataka theatrical rights were sold for around Rs 30 crore whereas Prabhas's upcoming film Saaho had fetched around Rs 28 crore in terms of Karnataka theatrical rights. At The Top Spot Meanwhile, Baahubali 2, the film which was a nation-wide phenomenon is at the top spot in terms of Kannada theatrical rights for a Telugu movie. The film had fetched around Rs 36 crore. Now, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has reportedly sitting comfortably at the second spot.

Along with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has also the presence of other top stars of South Indian film industries like Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi etc., as well. Sye Raa is one more Telugu film, which is expected to take Tollywood to new heights.

