Photo: Chiranjeevi Poses With Tabu, Jayasudha & Others At The Reception Of Venkatesh’s Daughter

It is no secret that Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest and most iconic names in Tollywood today. The veteran actor enjoys an epic fan following because of his remarkable abilities as a performer, impressive screen presence, intense look and humble nature. Over the years, T-town's resident 'Boss' has acted in some of Tollywood's most notable films and this has established him as an inseparable part of the industry. Now, here is some terrific news for Chiru's fans.

The star recently attended the wedding reception of actor Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha and had a blast. The Master star posed for a priceless photo with actresses such as Tabu, Jayasudha and Radhikaa and channeled his inner ladies' man. As expected, the lovely ladies enjoyed his company a lot and relived the good old days.

On the work front, Chiru was last seen in Khaidi No 150 which hit screens in 2017 and did well at the box office. The film, a remake of Vijay and Samantha Akkineni's Kaththi, featured Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.

At present, he is busy wrapping up Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which is slated to release later this year. A multi-starrer, the film features Tamannaah and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the female leads. Actors Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan and Ravi Kishan too are a part of the cast.

