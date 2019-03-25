Photos: Chiranjeevi, Rajasekhar And Others Attend A Wedding In Bandla Ganesh's Family!

In Boss Mode!

Chiranjeevi, who shares a lovely rapport with Bandla Ganesh, is seen posing for a photo with the groom and bride in this unmissable snap. He looks smart and seems to be in a good mood.

Regal Rajamouli

The much-loved SS Rajamouli too was seen enjoying the festivities. The Baahubali director, regarded as a gem of a person, looked smart and made quite an impact. At present, he is gearing up to resume the shoot of his magnum opus RRR which has Jr NTR and 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan in the lead.

Rajasekhar Attends The Wedding

Veteran actor Rajasekhar too attended the wedding and interacted with the guests in attendance. Here, he is seen posing for a photo which might create a good amount of buzz amongst fans. In 2017, he got his career back on track with the surprise hit PSV Garuda Vega. At present, he is working on Kalki which is being directed by Prashanth Varma.

Dashing

'Macho Star' Gopichand looked dashing as he attended the star-studded bash. His confident body language gelled well with his look and upped its recall value big time. On the professional front, he was last seen in Pantham which fared better than expected at the box office.

