English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Chiranjeevi’s Get-up For Koratala Siva Movie To Be Revealed Soon?

    By
    |

    After Sye Raa, Megastar Chiranjeevi is expected to team up with hit filmmaker Koratala Siva for an entertainer and the official announcement regarding this film will be made soon. Now, the latest reports reveal that Chiranjeevi's get-up for this movie will be unveiled soon after the announcement of the film.

    If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, a photoshoot in connection with the film will be held next week and Chiranjeevi's get-up for the film will be unveiled through the same. The reports also suggest that the formal launch of the film will be held on August 22, 2019.

    Chiranjeevi’s Getup For Koratala Siva Movie To Be Revealed Soon?

    Well, Chiranjeevi is expected to sport an all-new get-up for this film, touted to be a commercial mass entertainer. Recently, Chiranjeevi had made an appearance at SIIMA 2019 and the Megastar's new makeover was appreciated by one and all.

    A lot of rumours were doing the rounds regarding the character that he portrays in the movie. It was speculated that the Sye Raa hero will appear in dual roles in the Koratala Siva directorial but the latest reports claim that Chiranjeevi will appear in a single role in this film. Kajal Aggarwal is expected to be roped in as the leading lady of this film. She had previously paired opposite Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No. 150. Reportedly, the film will be produced by Konidela Productions in association with Matinee Entertainment. We have to wait for the official launch of the film to get more details regarding the project.

    On the other hand, Megastar's next major release Sye Raa will be coming out in theatres on October 2, 2019. Most recently, the team had unveiled a making video of the film and the new teaser of the film is also on the way and it would hit the online circuits on August 20, 2019.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    More CHIRANJEEVI News

    Read more about: chiranjeevi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue