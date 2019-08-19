Chiranjeevi’s Get-up For Koratala Siva Movie To Be Revealed Soon?

After Sye Raa, Megastar Chiranjeevi is expected to team up with hit filmmaker Koratala Siva for an entertainer and the official announcement regarding this film will be made soon. Now, the latest reports reveal that Chiranjeevi's get-up for this movie will be unveiled soon after the announcement of the film.

If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, a photoshoot in connection with the film will be held next week and Chiranjeevi's get-up for the film will be unveiled through the same. The reports also suggest that the formal launch of the film will be held on August 22, 2019.

Well, Chiranjeevi is expected to sport an all-new get-up for this film, touted to be a commercial mass entertainer. Recently, Chiranjeevi had made an appearance at SIIMA 2019 and the Megastar's new makeover was appreciated by one and all.

A lot of rumours were doing the rounds regarding the character that he portrays in the movie. It was speculated that the Sye Raa hero will appear in dual roles in the Koratala Siva directorial but the latest reports claim that Chiranjeevi will appear in a single role in this film. Kajal Aggarwal is expected to be roped in as the leading lady of this film. She had previously paired opposite Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No. 150. Reportedly, the film will be produced by Konidela Productions in association with Matinee Entertainment. We have to wait for the official launch of the film to get more details regarding the project.

On the other hand, Megastar's next major release Sye Raa will be coming out in theatres on October 2, 2019. Most recently, the team had unveiled a making video of the film and the new teaser of the film is also on the way and it would hit the online circuits on August 20, 2019.

(Source: Cinejosh)