    Chiranjeevi's Movie With Koratala Siva: 4 Actresses Are In Consideration For Leading Lady's Role?

    Megastar Chiranjeevi's next big release will be Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is expected to come out in the theatres this year itself. Reports have been doing the rounds that Chiranjeevi's next project after Sye Raa will be with hit film-maker Koratala Siva who will be teaming up with the Megastar for the first time.

    At the same time, various unconfirmed reports have also surfaced regarding who would be playing the leading lady of the movie. According to a recent report by 123telugu.com, four actresses are being considered for the role.

    Chiranjeevis Movie With Koratala Siva: Four Actresses In Contention For Leading Ladys Role?

    The report suggessts that Nayanthara, Trisha, Tamannaah and Vidya Balan are the four actresses who are being considered for the role of the leading lady in this upcoming movie. Apart from Vidya Balan, all the other actresses have worked with Megastar Chiranjeevi before. Nayanthara and Tamannaah will be seen playing the roles of the leading ladies in Chiranjeevi's next movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva movie to know more.

    Koratala Siva's previous film was Bharat Ane Nenu, featuring Mahesh Babu. The movie had emerged as a huge success at the box office. There are huge expectations bestowed on Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva movie as well.

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
