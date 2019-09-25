Chiranjeevi's Remuneration For Sye Raa: Emerges As The Highest Paid Tollywood actor?

Chiranjeevi will be seen on the big screen again with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It is one among the costliest films of Telugu cinema and has reportedly been made on a budget of an excess of Rs 250 crore. Now, reports have come up regarding Chiranjeevi's remuneration, which reveals that he might have turned out to be the highest-paid Tollywood actor ever, with this magnum opus.

A recent report claims that the Megastar is being paid around Rs 40 crore for this game-changer of Telugu cinema. Well, if this is indeed true, he occupies the top spot as far as highly paid actors of Telugu cinema are considered.

At the same time, it is also being said that Chiranjeevi's salary for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is on par with that of Mahesh Babu's remuneration for Sarileru Neekevvaru. Reports had come in that Mahesh Babu's salary spiked to new heights with the superstar opting to take the satellite rights and digital rights as his pay for his 26th film. Nevertheless, the exact amount that he will get is not known. It would be interesting to see who is at the top as far as highest-paid Tollywood actors are considered.

Coming to Sye Raa, besides Chiranjeevi, there are several acclaimed names from Bollywood and southern industries. It is said that the remuneration of the stars alone has cost the film a lot. Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Tamannaah etc., are the other big names in the film. It is a movie with large production values since it's a historical set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle. The movie is being produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Production and directed by Surender Reddy. Reportedly, the film will hit the big screens across the globe on October 2, 2019. Sye Raa will release in five different languages.

