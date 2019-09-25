English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Chiranjeevi's Remuneration For Sye Raa: Emerges As The Highest Paid Tollywood actor?

    By Staff
    |

    Chiranjeevi will be seen on the big screen again with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It is one among the costliest films of Telugu cinema and has reportedly been made on a budget of an excess of Rs 250 crore. Now, reports have come up regarding Chiranjeevi's remuneration, which reveals that he might have turned out to be the highest-paid Tollywood actor ever, with this magnum opus.

    Chiranjeevis Remuneration For Sye Raa: He Emerges As The Highest Paid Tollywood actor?

    A recent report claims that the Megastar is being paid around Rs 40 crore for this game-changer of Telugu cinema. Well, if this is indeed true, he occupies the top spot as far as highly paid actors of Telugu cinema are considered.

    At the same time, it is also being said that Chiranjeevi's salary for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is on par with that of Mahesh Babu's remuneration for Sarileru Neekevvaru. Reports had come in that Mahesh Babu's salary spiked to new heights with the superstar opting to take the satellite rights and digital rights as his pay for his 26th film. Nevertheless, the exact amount that he will get is not known. It would be interesting to see who is at the top as far as highest-paid Tollywood actors are considered.

    Coming to Sye Raa, besides Chiranjeevi, there are several acclaimed names from Bollywood and southern industries. It is said that the remuneration of the stars alone has cost the film a lot. Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Tamannaah etc., are the other big names in the film. It is a movie with large production values since it's a historical set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle. The movie is being produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Production and directed by Surender Reddy. Reportedly, the film will hit the big screens across the globe on October 2, 2019. Sye Raa will release in five different languages.

    (Source: Gulte.com)

    More CHIRANJEEVI News

    Read more about: chiranjeevi sye raa
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue