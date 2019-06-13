Chiranjeevi's Son-in-law Approaches Cyber Police After Facing This Issue; Deets Inside!

Kalyaan Dhev, who is Megastar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law, stepped into the film industry with the film Vijetha, which was one among the major releases of the past year. The film had met with decent reviews upon release and moreover, Kalyaan Dhev's performance found acceptance with critics and moviegoers.

Now, Chiranjeevi's younger son-in-law is back in the news with the young actor deciding to take a bold step. Reportedly, Kalyaan Dhev has lodged a complaint with the cyber police after a series of issues that he has been facing since the past few days.

Reportedly, a group of social media users have been targeting Kalyaan Dhev and his family by spreading absurd comments on social media. The reports indicate that initially, Kalyaan Dhev decided to let go of such hate posts but when the proportion of the same increased, the young actor approached the cyber police. If the reports are to be believed, Kalyaan Dhev went on to a lodge a complaint with the cyber police on Wednesday and the team has reportedly started an investigation regarding this.

On the work front, Kalyaan Dhev is yet to make an official announcement regarding his next venture as an actor. Vijetha, his debut movie was directed by Rakesh Shahi and featured Malavika Nair as the leading lady.