English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Has Tougher Hurdles To Cross? A Big Competition On Cards!

    By
    |

    The latter half of 2019 might turn out to be a splendid one for Tollywood with prestigious projects in the fray. Megastar Chiranjeevi is expected to join the party with Sye Raa, which is one among the highly-anticipated projects of the Telugu film industry. Before Sye Raa, Prabhas starrer Saaho would be hitting the theatres as the film will be releasing on August 15. However, it seems like the Chiranjeevi starrer may have to face tougher hurdles since the competition is getting intense. Read the article to know the complete details regarding this.

    Sye Raa’s Release

    An official announcement regarding the release date of Sye Raa is yet to be made by the team. However, it is being widely believed that the film will be hitting the theatres on October 2, 2019.

    The Competition

    Nevertheless, it seems like there will be fierce competition at the box office if Sye Raa marks its entry to the theatres during that date. The film won't be getting a free window since many other biggies are also eying that date.

    In Telugu Itself

    Interestingly, it seems like Sye Raa might have to face competition from the Telugu film industry as well. Reports have been doing the rounds that Venky Mama, the multi-starrer featuring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya might release in the same season.

    In Bollywood

    Sye Raa will be releasing in Hindi as well and the Chiranjeevi starrer would be eying huge collections from the Hindi speaking regions as well. However, what came as a shocker to many is the fact that the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, is also gracing the theatres on October 2, 2019. This movie is capable of restricting Sye Raa's collections if both the movies release on the same date.

    Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Sye Raa's team is waiting for the hype surrounding Saaho to subside so as to kick-start the promotion works. If this is to be believed, we could expect the team to kick-start the pre-release promotions after the release of Saaho.

    More CHIRANJEEVI News

    Read more about: chiranjeevi sye raa
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue