Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Has Tougher Hurdles To Cross? A Big Competition On Cards!

Sye Raa’s Release

An official announcement regarding the release date of Sye Raa is yet to be made by the team. However, it is being widely believed that the film will be hitting the theatres on October 2, 2019.

The Competition

Nevertheless, it seems like there will be fierce competition at the box office if Sye Raa marks its entry to the theatres during that date. The film won't be getting a free window since many other biggies are also eying that date.

In Telugu Itself

Interestingly, it seems like Sye Raa might have to face competition from the Telugu film industry as well. Reports have been doing the rounds that Venky Mama, the multi-starrer featuring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya might release in the same season.

In Bollywood

Sye Raa will be releasing in Hindi as well and the Chiranjeevi starrer would be eying huge collections from the Hindi speaking regions as well. However, what came as a shocker to many is the fact that the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, is also gracing the theatres on October 2, 2019. This movie is capable of restricting Sye Raa's collections if both the movies release on the same date.