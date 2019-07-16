Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Has Tougher Hurdles To Cross? A Big Competition On Cards!
The latter half of 2019 might turn out to be a splendid one for Tollywood with prestigious projects in the fray. Megastar Chiranjeevi is expected to join the party with Sye Raa, which is one among the highly-anticipated projects of the Telugu film industry. Before Sye Raa, Prabhas starrer Saaho would be hitting the theatres as the film will be releasing on August 15. However, it seems like the Chiranjeevi starrer may have to face tougher hurdles since the competition is getting intense. Read the article to know the complete details regarding this.
Sye Raa’s Release
An official announcement regarding the release date of Sye Raa is yet to be made by the team. However, it is being widely believed that the film will be hitting the theatres on October 2, 2019.
The Competition
Nevertheless, it seems like there will be fierce competition at the box office if Sye Raa marks its entry to the theatres during that date. The film won't be getting a free window since many other biggies are also eying that date.
In Telugu Itself
Interestingly, it seems like Sye Raa might have to face competition from the Telugu film industry as well. Reports have been doing the rounds that Venky Mama, the multi-starrer featuring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya might release in the same season.
In Bollywood
Sye Raa will be releasing in Hindi as well and the Chiranjeevi starrer would be eying huge collections from the Hindi speaking regions as well. However, what came as a shocker to many is the fact that the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, is also gracing the theatres on October 2, 2019. This movie is capable of restricting Sye Raa's collections if both the movies release on the same date.
Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Sye Raa's team is waiting for the hype surrounding Saaho to subside so as to kick-start the promotion works. If this is to be believed, we could expect the team to kick-start the pre-release promotions after the release of Saaho.