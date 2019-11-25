    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy And Prabhas Starrer Saaho Fail To Impress On Amazon Prime

      By
      |

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi, arrived on Amazon Prime a few days ago and this gave movie buffs a reason to rejoice. While many expected it to get plenty of traction on the digital platform, the reality has turned out to be quite different. The Surender Reddy-directed movie failed to create a buzz among fans, getting unimpressive numbers. The inside talk is that the debacle has left 'Mega' supporters heartbroken.

      The general feeling is that most folks had already seen Sye Raa in theatres and hence did not have the urge to watch it again. Similarly, the film was a non-entity outside the Telugu states and this resulted in the dubbed versions sinking without a trace.

      Chiranjeevis Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy And Prabhas Starrer Saaho Fail To Impress On Amazon Prime

      Interestingly, the pan-India biggie Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, too seems to have underperformed on Amazon Prime, suggesting the problem is more serious than expected. If this continues, the streaming giant might switch to the Pay Per View model for Tollywood movies, creating an issue for producers.

      Coming back to Sye Raa, it was a period-drama that revolved around the exploits of a brave freedom fighter and highlighted the dark side of the British rule. The magnum opus, produced by Ram Charan, featured Tamannaah and Nayanthara as the heroines and this piqued the curiosity. Amitabh Bachchan, Niharika, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu too were a part of the cast.

      Sye Raa hit screens on October 2 and opened to an epic response at the box office. It, however, failed to hold up in the subsequent weeks, ending its run on a disappointing note.

      On the other hand, Saaho was an action-thriller and featured 'Darling' in a new avatar. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual, directed by Sujeeth, turned out to be a dud in the Telugu states but did exceptionally well 'Up North'. Actors Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prakash Belawadi and Mandira Bedi too were a part of the film.

      Telugu Movies In 100 Crore Club For 2019: Saaho, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy And Others

      Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
