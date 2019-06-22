English
    Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy To Be Bigger Than Baahubali? Actor’s Comment Goes Viral

    In 2017, the much-loved Chiranjeevi became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Khaidi No 150 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by VV Vinayak, featured the 'Megastar' in a new avatar and did full justice to his mass hero image. With Khaidi No 150 in the past, Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is one of the biggest releases of the year.

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being shot against a big budget and will be released in several languages. As such, fans have drawn parallels between it and the Baahubali saga.

    Sye Raa Narashima Reddy

    During a recent interview, actor-politician Naga Babu spoke about these comparisons and said that it is not right to compare the two movies.

    "It will be over enthusiastic to talk about Sye Raa collections now itself. It is difficult whether Sye Raa becomes a blockbuster like Baahubali. It is not right to compare Sye Raa with Baahubali. However I can tell that Sye Raa will attract movie lovers across the country. After its release, Sye Raa impact will be known to everyone," added the Mega Brother.

    Naga Babu added that he knows the entire story and feels that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be a 'beautiful film'.

    "I am aware of Annayya Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa. I know about the entire story. It is a wonderful and extraordinary freedom fighter story. Sye Raa will become a great film in Tollywood. I have seen a few scenes. Sye Raa will definitely become a great film," he added.

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features Chiru in the role of a freedom fighter and has a strong patriotic feel to it. The film features Nayanthara and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah as the female leads. Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Ravi Kishan and Amitabh Bachchan too are a part of the cast.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
