Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Will Not Come Out In The Theatres In 2019?

The Telugu film audiences are waiting for the next royal entry of their Megastar Chiranjeevi. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the 151st film of the Megastar is a big budget movie that is sure to get a pan-Indian appeal. Along with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa, produced by Ram Charan under the banner Konidela Productions, has also the presence of some of the other top stars of the South Indian Film Industry.

Recently, the reports came in that the makers of the film are eyeing Dussehra 2019 as the release date of this much-awaited movie and this update did leave the audiences and fans excited.

Now, some new reports have come out regarding the film, which has left the fans a bit disappointed. According to a recent report that has come out in Cinejosh.com, the buzz in the industry circuits indicate that the film may not release in 2019 and will come out only in the theatres in 2020.

However, no official statement regarding the release date of Sye Raa has been made yet. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being directed by film-maker Surender Reddy. Along with Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Tamannaah and a host of other actors in important roles.