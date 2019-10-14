Chiranjeevi Says He Did Not Believe Allu Arjun’s Comments On Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi is in the limelight due to his much-hyped Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which hit screens on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and opened to an epic response at the box office. The film features 'Boss' in a fierce new avatar that has clicked with one and all for a variety of reasons. Now, here is some surprising news for Chiru fans. During a recent interaction with the media, Chiranjeevi made a few interesting comments about Allu Arjun and this grabbed plenty of attention.

While speaking about Allu Arjun's reaction to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi said that he 'did not believe' Bunny's compliments as he is a part of the family. The Sneham Kosam hero added that he changed his mind only when his colleagues from the industry praised him for doing full justice to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

In case you did not know, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama that revolves around the achievements of a 'forgotten' hero while highlighting the dark side of the British rule. The film features 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the leading ladies. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Niharika, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.

With Sye Raa setting the box office on fire, Chiranjeevi has turned his attention to the eagerly awaited Chiru 152, helmed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. Ram Charan too is a part of the film and will reportedly be seen in the flashback scenes.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will next be seen in the big Sankranti release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, featuring him in a dashing new avatar. The film will clash at the box office with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru on January 12, 2020.

Allu Arjun also has a film with noted directed Sukumar in his kitty. The film, originally supposed to feature Mahesh Babu in the lead, is quite a high stakes affair for all concerned.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Movie Review: Chiranjeevi Starrer Wins The Mission, Hands Down!