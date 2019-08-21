Chiranjeevi Says He Never Returned To Bollywood Due To His Tollywood Commitments

Chiranjeevi, the resident 'Megastar' of Telugu cinema, will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, slated to arrive in theatres on October 2, 2019. During the film's teaser launch, Chiranjeevi revealed that he never made a comeback to Bollywood because of his successful Tollywood career and brief stint in politics. Chiru added that he is quite happy about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy getting a wide release in the Hindi belt.

"I really don't understand why it took me so long to return to Bollywood. I got busy with my Telugu films and then I also entered politics. I am happy that Sye Raa is releasing on a grand scale in Hindi," (sic) said Chiranjeevi.

In case, you did not know, Chiranjeevi entered Bollywood with the 1990 release Pratibandh (a remake of Ankusam) and added a new dimension to his career. Thereafter, he acted in Aaj Ka Goondaraj and The Gentleman and carved a niche for him in Hindi cinema. The Gentleman, in particular, became quite popular with the masses due to the Roop Suhana Lagta Hai song. Sadly, Chiranjeevi did not act in a Hindi film again.

Coming back to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, it is one of the biggest movies of 2019 and features Chiranjeevi in the role of a valiant freedom fighter. Directed by Kick 2 filmmaker Surender Reddy, it has 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the female leads. The film will release in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam), which makes it a high stakes affair.

Once Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy hits screens, Chiranjeevi will turn his attention to Chiru 152, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. The film is likely to feature him in dual roles and have political undertones. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is likely to play the leading lady opposite the mass hero in this untitled movie.