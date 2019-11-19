    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Chiranjeevi Starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy To Be Available On Amazon Prime From November 21

      A few days ago, it was reported that the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy would soon be available on Amazon Prime and this created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Now, the popular platform has officially confirmed that the Surender Reddy-helmed film will begin streaming from November 21, 2019, much to the delight of cinegoers. The period-drama received rave reviews from most critics, which suggests that it could fare rather well on Amazon Prime.

      In case, you did not know, Sye Raa revolved around the exploits of a 'forgotten hero' and highlighted an unknown side of the British rule. The film starred Nayanthara and Tamannaah as the leading ladies opposite Chiru. Actors Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Kishan and 'Shahenshan' Amitabh Bachchan too were a part of the Ram Charan-produced magnum opus.

      Chiranjeevi Starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy To Be Available On Amazon Prime From November 21

      Sye Raa clicked with the class audience but failed to connect with the masses, ending up as a commercial disappointment. It was released in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada), which proved to be costly mistake as the dubbed versions sank without a trace.

      Meanwhile, with Sye Raa set to enthrall fans again, Chiranjeevi has shifted his focus to Chiru 152, directed by Koratala Siva. The film, reportedly features 'Megastar' in a new avatar and has religious/devotional undertones. It will arrive in theatres sometime next year.

      Telugu Movies Premiere On Gemini TV: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Evaru And More!

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 22:57 [IST]
