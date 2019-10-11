Chiranjeevi Takes A Dig At Nayanthara While Praising Tamannaah?

Chiranjeevi has once again proved his power at the box office with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy turning out to be a money-spinner. The film has had some solid promotions, which were attended by the cast and crew of the movie. However, Nayanthara, the leading lady of the movie, had stayed away from them as per her policy and on the other hand, Tamannaah had made it to most of the promotions. Now, it seems like Chiranjeevi has taken an indirect dig at Nayanthara for not attending Sye Raa promotions and at the same time, he lavished praises on Tamannaah at a recent event.

The Sye Raa actor mentioned that after himself, Ram Charan and the director of the movie, it is Tamannaah who was involved the maximum in this movie. He also pointed out that after his character in the film, it is Tamannaah's Lakshmi that stands out as the most powerful, and praised her performance.

Citing the unavailability of the other heroine of the movie, he mentioned that it becomes a big trouble for producers when artists say that they won't attend promotions and their responsibility is over after finishing filming. He also made it clear that the team didn't say anything when the actress decided to stay away from promotions.

At the same time, Chiranjeevi also thanked Tamannaah for taking part in the promotions. The actor mentioned that she came for the promotions, irrespective of the date or locations. He also lavished praises on Tamannaah's professionalism and dedication.

Well, many believe that Chiranjeevi might have indirectly taken a dig at Nayanthara for not attending Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's promotions. Rumours were rife that the team had requested Nayanthara to take part in the promotions but she politely declined saying that not attending promotional events has been a policy of hers for years.