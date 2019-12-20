Chiranjeevi To Attend Sarileru Neekevvaru's Pre-release Event!

A lot of talks were doing the rounds regarding Sarileru Neekevvaru's pre-release event and it was being rumoured that Ram Charan might be the Chief Guest of the function. However, a new update that has come up regarding the grand event reveals that it will be Chiranjeevi who will be the Chief Guest of the event.

Earlier, the team had come up with an official announcement that the pre-release event of the Mahesh Babu starrer will occur on January 05, 2019. Reportedly, the event will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Well, that means that Megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Mahesh Babu will be seen sharing the dias and the audiences are quite excited about the same. Already, the twitter is abuzz about the grand event that is on store and tweets have been pouring in connection with the same.

Most recently, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu were seen together at the Cine Mahotsavam 2019, which was held in September. The photos of the Superstar and the Megastar, which were taken during the event, had gone viral in no time.

Sarileru Neekevvaru will be hitting the screens on January 11, 2020 and it will be first among the Sankranti releases to take over the screens. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is expected to be a complete entertainer and the teaser of the movie, which was a huge hit in the online circuits, suggested the same.

Meanwhile, the wait is on for the trailer's arrival. Rumours were doing the rounds that the team is planning to release the trailer on December 25, 2019. At the same time, certain reports reveal that the trailer might be launched during the pre-release event.