Chiranjeevi To Team Up With Nag Ashwin?

Vyjayanathi Movies Keen To Team Up With Chiranjeevi?

Popular producer Ashwini Dutt, who has produced super-hits with Chiranjeevi is said to be keen on teaming up with the Megastar yet again. Vyjayanthi Movies had produced Chiranjeevi starrers like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Indra, etc.

Nag Ashwin Met Chiranjeevi?

Meanwhile, it is being rumoured that acclaimed young filmmaker Nag Ashwin, who is also the son-in-law of Ashwini Dutt, had recently met Chiranjeevi to narrate a storyline. Nag Ashwin's most recent work Mahanati emerged as one among the most-appreciated Telugu movies of this decade.

A Different Concept?

Various reports have been doing the rounds regarding the subject that the Mahanati director narrated to Chiranjeevi. Rumour has it that Nag Ashwin has penned a fantasy concept and Chiranjeevi is pretty much interested in the plot.

A Project Is On Cards?

Grapevine suggests that Chiranjeevi has given the nod to the subject and has asked Nag Ashwin to develop it into a complete script. As everyone knows, Chiranjeevi is all set to enter the works of Chiru 152 and in the meantime, Nag Ashwin is expected to complete the scripting of the movie.