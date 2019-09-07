English
    Chiranjeevi Wants SS Rajamouli To Watch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy?

    Chiranjeevi's next film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a big-budget venture, which is a prestigious project of Telugu cinema. While the magnum opus is prepping up for release, certain rumours that have risen reveal that Chiranjeevi wants none other than SS Rajamouli to watch this film before finalising the final runtime of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

    It is being said that Chiranjeevi has sent a message to SS Rajamouli regarding this through Ram Charan, who is working with the director in his upcoming film, RRR. Moreover, Ram Charan is also the producer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

    Rumours have in it that both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are quite happy and confident about the way the film has shaped up. However, Chiranjeevi is also keen on taking a second opinion from SS Rajamouli before going for the final cut of the movie, and make the film, even tighter, if required.

    Interestingly, SS Rajamouli is reportedly busy with the shoot of his upcoming film RRR abroad and the director is expected to return to Hyderabad soon. If the reports are anything to go by, SS Rajamouli might watch the present version of Sye Raa, after his return from the shoot.

    At the same time, the post-production works of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is progressing at a fast pace. According to the latest reports, the re-recording works of the film are currently progressing and composer Julias Packiam is helming the affairs.

    Reportedly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's team is also gearing up to launch an official trailer of the movie. It is being rumoured that the trailer will be hitting the online circuits on September 15, 2019. At the same time, the much-awaited movie will be hitting the theatres on October 2, 2019.

    (Source: Great Andhra)

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
