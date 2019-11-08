Chiru 152: Chiranjeevi And Koratala Siva’s Movie Gets A Classy Title?

The much-loved Chiranjeevi, last seen in the highly ambitious Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will soon be teaming up wih ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for a movie, being referred to as Chiru 152. The film, featuring 'Megastar' in a new avatar, has created a fair deal of buzz in Tollywood, which suggests that it has the potential to be a game changer for all concerned. Now, here is some big news for Chiranjeevi fans. According to reports, Chiru 152 might be titled 'Govinda Hari Govinda'.

Chiru 152 reportedly revolves around the problems plaguing temples in India, whichsuggests that it will have religious/devotional undertones. As such, movie buffs feel that 'Govinda Hari Govinda' is the best possible title for the film.

Chiru 152 apparently features Chiranjeevi in a dual role and this has piqued the curiosity. Actress Trisha has apparently been roped in to play the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the mass hero in nearly 13 years.

Meanwhile, the inside talk is that Ram Charan will not be actively involved in the production of Chiru 152 as he is busy with SS Rajamouli's RRR. Some reports even claim that he has distanced himself from the project because of Sye Raa's mixed box office performance.

Coming back to Chiranjeevi, he might soon team up with Sukumar for the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifier, which had Mohanlal in the lead.

