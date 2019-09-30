Chiru 152: Trisha To Make Her Tollywood Comeback With Chiranjeevi And Koratala Siva's Movie?

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for a commercial movie, being referred to as Chiru 152. The film, likely to have political undertones, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which is a positive development. Now, here is some big news for Mega fans. According to reports, Trisha might soon be roped in to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in Chiru 152, marking her return to Tollywood after a three-year hiatus.

Trisha is a fairly popular name in Tollywood, having previously worked in successful films such as Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Krishna and Varsham to name a few. She even starred in the heroine-centric Nayaki, trying to establish herself as the next 'Lady Superstar' of T-town. However, things did not work out as planned. The general feeling is that her association with Chiru 152 will add a new dimension to it.

In case, you did not know, Trisha and Chiranjeevi previously acted together in the 2006 release Stalin, impressing the target audience with their chemistry. It remains to be seen if they can recreate the magic in Chiru 152.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, slated to hit screens on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2019). The film, helmed by Surender Reddy, revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten' hero while highlighting the ugly side of the British Rule. Sye Raa features Nayanthara and 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara as the leading ladies, which has piqued the curiosity. Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Kick 2 villain Ravi Kishan, Niharika and Sudeep too are a part of the Ram Charan-produced movie.

Coming back to Trisha, she has several films in her kitty including Garjanai, Raangi, Paramapadham Vilayattu, and Sugar.

