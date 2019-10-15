Chiru 152: Vijayashanti To Act Opposite Chiranjeevi In Koratala Siva Movie?

Chiranjeevi, the one and only 'Boss' of Telugu cinema, will soon be teaming up with noted filmmaker Koratala Siva for a commercial film, being referred to as Chiru 152. The movie has already grabbed plenty of attention and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is a sensational update about Chiru 152. According to reports, veteran actress Vijayashanti might be roped in to play a key role opposite 'Megastar' in the eagerly awaited movie.

The inside talk is that Vijayashanti wants to do Chiru 152 but is yet to sign on the dotted line. One is likely to get more clarity on this in the coming days.

Vijayashanti and Chiranjeevi have acted together in several blockbuster movies in the 90s and won the love of countless fans. Some of their most notable movies include Gang Leader, Swayam Krushi and Mechanic Alludu. As such, fans feel that the 'Lady Amitabh Bachchan' might add a new dimension to Chiru 152.

Interestingly, Vijayashanti is making her comeback to the big screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru, featuring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, will arrive in theatres on January 12, 2020.

Coming back to Chiranjeevi, he is in the limelight due to his latest release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which hit theatres on October 2, 2019. The film, features 'Megastar' in the role of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter and has Tamannaah and Nayanthara as the leading ladies. Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan and Niharika too are a part of the cast.

After Chiru 152, Chiranjeevi might team up with top director Sukumar for the Telugu remake of the Mollywood biggie Lucifer, which had Mohanlal in the lead. The buzz is that Ram Charan will be seen reprising Tovino Thomas or Prithviraj's role in this ambitious movie.

So, are you excited about Vijayashanti and Chiranjeevi possibly sharing screen space once again? Comments, please!

Source: Tollywood.Net