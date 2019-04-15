Chitralahari First Weekend Collections (3 Days): Sai Dharam Tej's Movie Reigns Supreme!

A Good First Weekend

According to reports, Chitralahari managed to collect a 3-day share of Rs 59.59 lakh in the Krishna District and ended its first weekend on a respectable note. The film seems to have benefited big time due to the summer break.

Majili Slows Down

The Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer Majili, which released on April 5, 2019, is still going strong at the box office. However, it has slowed down a bit which has indirectly benefited Chitralahari.

SDT Reigns Supreme In The US!

Chitralahari has also exceeded expectation in the US and beat Jawaan to emerge as SDT's highest grossing film in the market. Needless to say, this is a big feat which is bound to sends Mega fans into a state of frenzy.

The WOM Is Mixed

The general feeling is that Chitralahari is a pretty mediocre film which is letdown big time because of lousy writing and underwhelming direction. However, at the same time, some fans have said that SDT is quite good in Chitralahari and delivered the best performance of his career. As such, the WOM is mixed and this might create a problem for the movie in the long run.

To Conclude..

Chitralahari is likely to have a relatively decent run for a few more days. However, it might slow down once Jersey hits screens on April 19, 2019. Either way, Chitralahari has exceeded expectations and virtually saved Sai Dharam Tej's career. Enough said!