Chitralahari Pre-release Business: A Safe Deal For Sai Dharam Tej

There's no denying that 2018 was a pretty terrible year for actor Sai Dharam Tej. He first big release Intelligent, directed by VV Vinayak, proved to be a complete disaster and failed to impress critics. Thereafter, he returned with Tej I Love You and tried to get things back on track. Sadly, the film did not do as well as expected and ended up being an embarrassment for the 'Supreme Hero'.

With 2018 in the past, SDT is currently gearing up for the release of Chitralahari which is set to release tomorrow (April 11, 2019). The film, helmed by Kishore Tirumala, has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst fans and this might help it emerge as a success.

Now, here is an exciting update about the movie. In an exciting development, the Sai Dharam Tej-Kalyani-Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Chitralahari has done a worldwide pre-release business of Rs 14.73 crore much to the delight of Mega fans. The buzz is that given the decent pre-release business, Chitralahari is a safe venture for the 'Supreme Hero'.

Here is the full pre-release business report

NIZAM 4.00 CEDED 1.80 NELLORE 0.48 KRISHNA 0.90 GUNTUR 1.10 VIZAG 1.35 EAST GODAVARI 0.96 WEST GODAVARI 0.84 TOTAL (AP & TS) 11.43 OVERSEAS 1.80 REST 1.50 TOTAL (WW) 14.73

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej is quite excited about Chitralahari. Some time ago, he had said movie buffs will be able to relate to his character in the movie.

"I feel the audience enjoy watching me on screen because they can relate to me. I think everyone will go through some hard times at some point in their lives," he had told a daily.

So, are you looking forward to Chitralahari? Tell us in the space below.

