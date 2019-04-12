Chitralahari Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Sai Dharam Tej Starrer

Sai Dharam Tej, one of the most prominent names in Tollywood, is currently going through a terrible phase on the professional front. Last year, he tried to showcase his acting abilities with Intelligent which featured him in a new avatar. Sadly for the 'Supreme Hero', the film failed to impress critics and under-performed at the box office. Thereafter, he returned with Tej I Love You which too sank without a trace.

Now, SDT is back with Chitralahari. The film, featuring young actress Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, has created a great deal of buzz amongst 'Mega' fans and this might help it do well at the box office.

Some time ago, while talking about Chitralahari, Sai Dharam Tej had sad the almost everyone will be able to relate to his character in the film. He had also indicated that he has good film up his sleeve.

The first shows of Chitralahari are set to underway and here is the Twkitter review.

PuvvalaVirat @PuvvalaVirat #Chitralahari A MEDIOCRE film !! SDT 👍 ! Gripping screenplay would made this movie a better one!! Nevertheless this movie is 200% better than previous 6 movies from SDT!! chakri @chakrireview Heroines @kalyanipriyan and #NivethaPethuraj roles are good.. finally sunil got decent comeback role.. @vennelakishore as usual kummings .. hopefully #chitralahari will be successful venture for @IamSaiDharamTej .. a great album from @ThisIsDSP vishnudeepak @vshnu #chitralahari Last 20 minutes is super routine. Will end up as average. Better than the hero's previous outings. Chaitanya Somavajhala @ChaitanSrk Strictly average first half and a good second half. Definitely not everyone's cup of tea. Naveen C Singh @go4ncsingh Giving @IamSaiDharamTej another chance at screen for #ChitraLahari post the only movie I saw of him on bigscreen #winner. Hope he has a winner in his hands now. #CinemarkUSA. #Chitralahari is just okay. Barring a few laughters here & there - comedy doesn't work, love track is boring.

