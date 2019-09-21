Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019 Winners: Mahesh Babu And Anushka Shetty Bag Top Honours
Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty turned out to be big winners of the first edition of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019, which was held yesterday (September 20, 2019).
Mahesh Babu was adjudged the Best Actor for his performance in Bharat Ane Nenu, which was one among the biggest blockbusters of the year. On the other hand, Anushka Shetty, who excelled with her portrayal of Bhaagamathie, in the film of the same name, was adjudged the Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019. Meanwhile, here we take you through the other prominent winners.
Best Director
Director Sukumar won the award for Best Director for Rangasthalam. The Ram Charan starrer, which was a massive success at the box office, had won praises from the critics as well. Sukumar's direction was one among the major highlights of the movie.
Outstanding Performances Of The Year
Popular actress Keerthy Suresh, who left everyone mighty impressed with her performance in Mahanati and actor Yash, who made a smashing debut in Telugu with KGF, won awards for their outstanding performances.
Best Debut
RX 100 turned out to be one among the most talked-about movies of 2018. Actress Payal Rajput made her debut in Tollywood with this movie, which was a blockbuster hit. She won the award for Best Debut at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019.
Best Actor In Negative Role
Jagapathi Babu is one such actor, who has been consistently impressing audiences with his performances in each of his films. The senior actor won the Best Actor In Negative Role for his impactful performance in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which starred Jr NTR in the lead role.
Devi Sri Prasad won the award for the Best Music Director whereas Rathnavel was adjudged as the Best Cinematographer 2018. Congratulations to all the winners.