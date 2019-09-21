English
    Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019 Winners: Mahesh Babu And Anushka Shetty Bag Top Honours

    Names of the winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019 were announced in a ceremony that was held yesterday (Seprember 20, 2019). From the Telugu film industry, it was Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty, who bagged the top honours.

    Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019 Winners: Mahesh Babu And Anushka Shetty Bag Top Honours

    Mahesh Babu was adjudged the Best Actor for his performance in Bharat Ane Nenu, which was one among the biggest blockbusters of the year. On the other hand, Anushka Shetty, who excelled with her portrayal of Bhaagamathie, in the film of the same name, was adjudged the Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019. Meanwhile, here we take you through the other prominent winners.

    Director Sukumar won the award for Best Director for Rangasthalam. The Ram Charan starrer, which was a massive success at the box office, had won praises from the critics as well. Sukumar's direction was one among the major highlights of the movie.

    Popular actress Keerthy Suresh, who left everyone mighty impressed with her performance in Mahanati and actor Yash, who made a smashing debut in Telugu with KGF, won awards for their outstanding performances.

    RX 100 turned out to be one among the most talked-about movies of 2018. Actress Payal Rajput made her debut in Tollywood with this movie, which was a blockbuster hit. She won the award for Best Debut at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019.

    Jagapathi Babu is one such actor, who has been consistently impressing audiences with his performances in each of his films. The senior actor won the Best Actor In Negative Role for his impactful performance in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which starred Jr NTR in the lead role.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
