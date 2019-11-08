Darbar Motion Poster: Mahesh Babu Wins Hearts By Supporting Rajinikanth’s Movie

Tollywood hero Mahesh Babu, on Thursday (November 7), unveiled the Telugu motion poster of Rajinikanth's eagerly awaited Kollywood biggie Darbar, and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The AR Murugadoss-directed movie is slated to arrive in theatres around the same time as Prince's Sarileru Neekevvaru and this has ruffled a few feathers. While Rajinikanth's recent films have not done too well in the Telugu states, many feel that Darbar still might spring a surprise this Sankranti. As such, movie buffs are quite impressed with Mahesh Babu for supporting his 'rival' and setting a good example.

Here are some of the tweets sent out by fans.

AjaY Kumar.@Ajax4005 Ego Less S U P E R S T A R @urstrulyMahesh sir 🙏🏽 Wishing Indian Superstar @rajinikanth Garu. @ARMurugadoss Sir, we are waiting for your movie with @urstrulyMahesh #SarileruNeekevvaru #Darbar #DarbarMotionPoster THE INDIAN @THEINDI87725563 His film is also releasing this #Pongal2020 but he is promoting #Darbar Most secured star #DarbarMotionPoster ItisVin @ItisVin Dear @urstrulyMahesh 😍❤️ To release the look of #Darbar, when your own film is releasing for Pongal shows the immense love n respect you have for our Thalaivar 🤗 Thank you❤️ -Ví|sh|àl- @vishalshivah Thanks U @urstrulyMahesh We Fans Know How To Celebrate Both The Films On Pongal/Sankranti😉 #Darbar #SarileruNeekevvaru #DarbarMotionPoster #DarbarThiruvizha

In case, you did not know, Darbar is a commercial-entertainer that features Rajinikanth in the role of a cop and reportedly has a massy plot. It stars 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the heroine and this might be one of its highlights.

On the other hand, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that revolves around the exploits of an Army officer. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Maharshi hero.

(Social media posts have not been edited)