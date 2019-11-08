    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Darbar Motion Poster: Mahesh Babu Wins Hearts By Supporting Rajinikanth’s Movie

      Tollywood hero Mahesh Babu, on Thursday (November 7), unveiled the Telugu motion poster of Rajinikanth's eagerly awaited Kollywood biggie Darbar, and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The AR Murugadoss-directed movie is slated to arrive in theatres around the same time as Prince's Sarileru Neekevvaru and this has ruffled a few feathers. While Rajinikanth's recent films have not done too well in the Telugu states, many feel that Darbar still might spring a surprise this Sankranti. As such, movie buffs are quite impressed with Mahesh Babu for supporting his 'rival' and setting a good example.

      Here are some of the tweets sent out by fans.

      AjaY Kumar.

      AjaY Kumar.@Ajax4005

      Ego Less S U P E R S T A R

      @urstrulyMahesh

      sir 🙏🏽 Wishing Indian Superstar

      @rajinikanth

      Garu.

      @ARMurugadoss

      Sir, we are waiting for your movie with

      @urstrulyMahesh

      #SarileruNeekevvaru #Darbar

      #DarbarMotionPoster

      THE INDIAN

      THE INDIAN @THEINDI87725563

      His film is also releasing this #Pongal2020 but he is promoting #Darbar

      Most secured star

      #DarbarMotionPoster

      ItisVin

      ItisVin @ItisVin

      Dear

      @urstrulyMahesh

      😍❤️

      To release the look of #Darbar, when your own film is releasing for Pongal shows the immense love n respect you have for our Thalaivar 🤗

      Thank you❤️

      -Ví|sh|àl-

      -Ví|sh|àl- @vishalshivah

      Thanks U

      @urstrulyMahesh

      We Fans Know How To Celebrate Both The Films On Pongal/Sankranti😉

      #Darbar #SarileruNeekevvaru

      #DarbarMotionPoster #DarbarThiruvizha

      In case, you did not know, Darbar is a commercial-entertainer that features Rajinikanth in the role of a cop and reportedly has a massy plot. It stars 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the heroine and this might be one of its highlights.

      On the other hand, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that revolves around the exploits of an Army officer. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Maharshi hero.

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

