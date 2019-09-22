English
    Daughter’s Day 2019: Allu Arjun And Mahesh Babu Wish Their Little Angels In Style

    Allu Arjun is beyond any doubt, one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in Telugu cinema. The 'Stylish Star has won the love of countless fans due to his charming personality and bindass nature. Now, he is in the limelight for a sweet reason. Today (September 22, 2019), on Daughter's Day, the mass hero shared a cute video of his angel Arha, and implied that she is an inseparable part of his life.

    "Daughters are the cutest thing in the world Happy Daughters Day to all the daughters in the world Thought I'd share a funn video I shot with my daughter. #HappyDaughtersDay,"(sic) wrote Allu Arjun.

    Just like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu too wished his daughter on the special day and asked her to stay happy forever.

    "Happy Daughter's day my lil one...Sita Papa you are my most adorable, lovely, and naughty daughter ever! Love you forever!Shine bright always," (sic) tweeted Mahesh Babu.

    These sweet messages are bound to create a great deal of buzz on social media.

    Coming back to Allu Arjun, he is working on Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, slated to hkit screens in 2020. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is a family drama and stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

    On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, sechduled to arrive in theatres on January 9, 2020. The Anil Ravipudi-directed movie, features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with 'Prince'.

