Dear Comrade Box Office Collections (Week 1): It's Game Over For The Vijay Deverakonda Starrer
Dear Comrade, marking Vijay Deverakonda's return to the big screen after a short break, hit screens on July 26, 2019, and set the box office on fire on Day 1. Sadly, it failed to hold up over the weekend and this left 'Rowdies' in a state of shock. Thereafter, Dear Comrade witnessed a huge drop in collections, which proved to be the proverbial final nail in the coffin for the romantic-drama. Now, the Dear Comrade Week 1 box office report is out and it is bound to leave Vijay Deverakonda fans heartbroken.
Week 1 Collections
According to reports, Dear Comrade, collected around Rs 14 crore at the AP/TS box office in seven days and ended its first week on a disappointing note. The film never really took off in the mass centres due to the iSmart Shankar wave, which resulted in its downfall. Dear Comrade also struggled to live up to expectations in some of the urban centres as the WOM was not too favourable.
Mission Impossible!
Dear Comrade needs to collect a further Rs 15 crore to break-even, which seems to be an impossible task. All in all, Vijay Deverakonda is set to deliver his second box office dud in less than a year.
Being Too Ambitious?
Dear Comrade, which released in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), had the potential to establish Vijay Deverakonda as a pan-South star. However, the underwhelming results prove that such a thing will not be happening any time soon. In fact, some even feel that Dear Comrade and the box office bomb NOTA clearly prove that Vijay Deverakonda is struggling because of being too ambitious.
Bad News For Rashmika
Dear Comrade is Rashmika Mandanna's second consecutive flop in Tollywood after Devadasu, which is likely to hurt her prospects big time. It will be interesting to see if she is able to bounce back with her upcoming films (Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma).
The Way Ahead
Bollywood director Karan Johar recently acquired the rights to remake Dear Comrade in Hindi. Some fans feel that the lacklustre performance of Vijay Deverakonda's movie might force the ace filmmaker to put these plans on hold for the time being.