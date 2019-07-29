English
    Dear Comrade AP/TS Box Office Collections (3 Days): Vijay Deverakonda's Film Fails To Impress

    Dear Comrade, one of the biggest movies of Vijay Deverakonda's career, arrived in theatres on Friday (July 26, 2019) and opened to a good response at the ticket window. The film raked in around Rs 6 crore on the opening day and clicked with a certain section of the audience. However, it witnessed a drop in collections on Saturday (July 27, 2019), which left fans stunned. Now, the latest estimates for Sunday (July 28, 2019) are out.

    3-day Collections

    According to reports, Dear Comrade collected a share of less than Rs 3 crore at the AP and TS box office on Day 3 and ended its first Sunday on a fair note. The film's three-day share stands at around Rs 12 crore, which is a bit underwhelming.

    A Dud In Ceded

    Dear Comrade has fared quite poorly in Ceded where it might not even recover 50 per cent of the investment at the end of its run. The movie has also not lived up to expectations in a few mass centres as well.

    The WOM Is Not Positive

    The general feeling is that Dear Comrade is a fair attempt at storytelling that suffers due to a lacklustre second half and inconsistent writing. While the Arjun Reddy star is good, his solid performance is not enough to make the movie a must-watch. As such, the WOM is average, which seems to have wrecked Dear Comrade.

    Rowdies Are Shocked

    Dear Comrade has released in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) and this makes it a high-stakes affair for all concerned. Initial reports suggest that the film will not do as well as expected and this might make it a big embarrassment for the ‘Rowdy Army'.

    The Way Ahead

    Dear Comrade is likely to witness a major drop in collections on Monday (July 29, 2019) and this might add to its worries. As the WOM is not positive, the romantic-drama might struggle on weekdays big time.

    So, did you like Dear Comrade? Tell us in the space below.

