Dear Comrade AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Good Start For Vijay Deverakonda’s Movie

Day 1 Collections

As per initial reports, Dear Comrade collected a share of around Rs 6 crore at the AP and TS box office on Day 1 and opened on a fair note. One is likely to get a clearer picture once the official figures are revealed.

Mixed Fortunes

Dear Comrade reportedly did pretty well in Nizam with most shows witnessing a good occupancy. It, however, struggled to make an impact in the mass centres where it faced stiff competition from iSmart Shankar. The buzz is that the film has failed to work with the masses as it is not a commercial potboiler.

A Crucial Release

Unlike Vijay Deverakonda's previous release, Dear Comrade has hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada) and this makes it a big deal for all concerned. If the film works at the box office, it might establish the NOTA hero as a force to be reckoned with. All in all, this is a high-stakes affair.

The WOM Is Mixed

The general feeling is that Dear Comrade is a decent attempt at storytelling that is let down by a slow second half. As such, the WOM is not too positive and this might prove to be a cause of worry once the initial hype dies down.

The Road Ahead...

Dear Comrade is likely to witness good growth over the weekend and rake in the moolah. While it might face some difficulties in B and C centres, it will most probably exceed expectations in the urban areas.